Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 321,231 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,375 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.3% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $45,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.48.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $167.69. 2,677,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,302,232. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

