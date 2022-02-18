Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 8,386 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,840 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 221.1% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 584.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.28.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.63. The company had a trading volume of 728,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,462,212. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.49. The stock has a market cap of $211.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $45.47 and a 52-week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

