Cormark Weighs in on Indigo Books & Music Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:IDG)

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Indigo Books & Music in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 14th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.02). Cormark also issued estimates for Indigo Books & Music’s FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Indigo Books & Music stock opened at C$4.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 998.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.20. Indigo Books & Music has a 52 week low of C$3.14 and a 52 week high of C$5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$111.25 million and a P/E ratio of -8.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.77.

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It also offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products. The company provides its products under the OUI STUDIO, OUI Design Auria, LOVE & LORE, nÃ³ta, Wonder Co, Mini Maison, and The Littlest brands.

