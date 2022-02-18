Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 38,639 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRKL. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,561,000 after purchasing an additional 725,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1,392.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 416,698 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1,287.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 145,634 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 14.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,007,000 after acquiring an additional 114,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,338,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,906,000 after acquiring an additional 104,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $169,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,822 shares of company stock valued at $232,292 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.79.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.