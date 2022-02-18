Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Stake in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ICON Public by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 56,023 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ICON Public by 1,443.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in ICON Public by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in ICON Public in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in ICON Public by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public stock opened at $229.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.44. ICON Public Limited has a 12-month low of $168.76 and a 12-month high of $313.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Several equities analysts have commented on ICLR shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $315.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

ICON Public Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

