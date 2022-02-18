Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTEK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 22,511 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 131.4% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 16,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 9,573 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 14.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at about $1,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

TTEK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.40.

In related news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total transaction of $76,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Brendan M. O’rourke sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $690,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 105,696 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,695 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $158.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.01 and a 52 week high of $192.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.74.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $679.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.99 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.78%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.