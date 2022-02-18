Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $560,000 Stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Energizer by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Energizer by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 10.6% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 11.0% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 6.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 1,500 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ENR stock opened at $34.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.75. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $51.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 67.03%. The business had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

ENR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

