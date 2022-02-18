Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 869 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diodes during the third quarter worth $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 233.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 29.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Diodes by 34.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diodes during the third quarter worth about $191,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,870 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $211,646.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $446,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 40,454 shares of company stock valued at $4,357,399. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $89.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.05. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $113.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

