Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,050 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,241 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 15.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,082 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 5.9% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,519 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $446,696.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $133,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,845 shares of company stock worth $4,422,295. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA opened at $130.40 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.08 and a 12 month high of $148.98. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.74 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

EA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.81.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.