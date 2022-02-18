Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Cut to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. DA Davidson currently has $24.65 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CNR. Raymond James raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.88.

NYSE CNR opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.03. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $23.15.

In other news, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $815,050.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $1,713,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 416,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 113,035 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 395,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after buying an additional 132,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

