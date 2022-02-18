Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Position Cut by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,319 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 426,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,552,000 after purchasing an additional 26,541 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 216,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 28,277 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 970,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 198,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Corning by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,003,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $122,859,000 after purchasing an additional 37,933 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $41.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.57. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.42%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.