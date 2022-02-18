Corra.Finance (CORA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $28,588.00

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001387 BTC on major exchanges. Corra.Finance has a market capitalization of $835,825.45 and approximately $28,588.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Corra.Finance has traded down 20.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00044966 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,804.40 or 0.06979776 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,183.79 or 1.00012202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00049270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00052241 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003188 BTC.

About Corra.Finance

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

