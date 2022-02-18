Cosmos (ATOM) Market Cap Reaches $7.80 Billion

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $27.24 or 0.00067882 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $7.80 billion and approximately $773.57 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,162.21 or 1.00074629 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00025710 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00022247 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.31 or 0.00349623 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.