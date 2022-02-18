CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $64.57

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $64.57 and last traded at $65.03, with a volume of 28167 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.65.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.86.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.49. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85.
About CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP)
CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CoStar Group (CSGP)
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.