CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $64.57

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $64.57 and last traded at $65.03, with a volume of 28167 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.65.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.49. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 930.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,681,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,617,667,000 after buying an additional 39,443,646 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,686,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,607 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in CoStar Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,192,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,121,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,617 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,537,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $906,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in CoStar Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,891,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,683,000 after purchasing an additional 428,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

