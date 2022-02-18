Covetrus (CVET) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Covetrus to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

Shares of CVET opened at $17.77 on Friday. Covetrus has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $37.87. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.34 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.61.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVET. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Covetrus in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

In other Covetrus news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $526,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Covetrus by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,793,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,764,000 after acquiring an additional 243,604 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Covetrus by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,090,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after purchasing an additional 164,135 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 944,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,869,000 after acquiring an additional 94,114 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 614,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,274,000 after purchasing an additional 190,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Covetrus by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 296,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

