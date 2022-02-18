Cowen Cuts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $145.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMD. Barclays set a $148.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Westpark Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.30.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $112.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.27. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $228,162.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 447,134 shares of company stock worth $62,036,741 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

