CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVU opened at $2.40 on Monday. CPI Aerostructures has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.