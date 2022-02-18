Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 23.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Helios Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,724,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,676,000 after buying an additional 19,920 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Helios Technologies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,175,000 after buying an additional 124,306 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Helios Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 624,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,727,000 after buying an additional 31,074 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 602,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,987,000 after purchasing an additional 26,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,600,000 after purchasing an additional 24,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HLIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $74.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.63 and a 52-week high of $114.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.

In other news, insider Melanie M. Nealis sold 5,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.92, for a total transaction of $544,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

