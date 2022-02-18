Credit Suisse AG Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,148,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 270.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total transaction of $100,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $107,447.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,125 shares of company stock valued at $609,405 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company.

JJSF stock opened at $157.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 0.62. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52-week low of $134.68 and a 52-week high of $181.71.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.14). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distributes frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

