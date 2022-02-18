Credit Suisse AG Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 15.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cannae were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNNE. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 89.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 106.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 16.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 3,249.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cannae during the second quarter worth $203,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cannae in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CNNE opened at $28.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.32. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.79 and a 1-year high of $42.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.10). Cannae had a net margin of 48.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

