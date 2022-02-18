Credit Suisse AG Purchases 7,990 Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 142,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 531,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,489,000 after purchasing an additional 144,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,677,000 after purchasing an additional 14,847 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 496,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 114,230 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

In other Ambac Financial Group news, Director Lisa G. Iglesias purchased 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.15 per share, with a total value of $125,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMBC opened at $15.08 on Friday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $698.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.