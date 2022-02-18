Credit Suisse AG Raises Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 713.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,296 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,382.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,288 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 37,570 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 53.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,945 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 5,933.3% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,765 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 31.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. 26.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Coinbase Global news, President Emilie Choi sold 5,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total transaction of $1,880,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.25, for a total value of $8,767,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,857 shares of company stock worth $45,362,480 in the last 90 days.

COIN has been the subject of several research reports. increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.50.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $191.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.65. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.20 and a twelve month high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

