Credit Suisse AG Trims Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,370 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 31.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,519 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the third quarter valued at $382,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 29.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 11.5% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 20,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FSS shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Signal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

NYSE:FSS opened at $37.30 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.83 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.21.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

