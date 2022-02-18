Credit Suisse Group Raises Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Price Target to €26.00

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) had its target price increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €25.00 ($28.41) to €26.00 ($29.55) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cheuvreux lowered Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.
OTCMKTS ADRNY traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $30.37. 44,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,400. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.41. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.33.
About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY)
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.