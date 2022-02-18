Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€225.00” Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Credit Suisse Group set a €225.00 ($255.68) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a €280.00 ($318.18) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($352.27) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($350.00) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €276.00 ($313.64) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €255.07 ($289.85).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €184.00 ($209.09) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €183.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of €189.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €159.72 ($181.50) and a fifty-two week high of €252.20 ($286.59). The stock has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.18.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

