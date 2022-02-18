Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

CRCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Cricut news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $232,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 69,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $1,362,788.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,463,539 shares of company stock valued at $31,805,119 and sold 23,749 shares valued at $560,676.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCT. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the second quarter worth $153,622,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 9,201.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,516,000 after buying an additional 1,939,392 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the second quarter worth $33,291,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the second quarter worth $10,645,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 17.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,497,000 after buying an additional 193,030 shares in the last quarter. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRCT stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,524. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.45. Cricut has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $47.36.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

