Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Purchases $578,220.40 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 28,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $578,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 69,530 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $1,362,788.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 36,169 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $716,869.58.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 17,625 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.44 per share, for a total transaction of $360,255.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 23,640 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $454,597.20.

On Friday, February 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 12,935 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $242,143.20.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 85,209 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,601,929.20.

On Monday, January 31st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 35,300 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $697,528.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 36,240 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $688,197.60.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 78,480 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.08 per share, with a total value of $1,575,878.40.

On Monday, January 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 117,646 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.53 per share, with a total value of $2,179,980.38.

CRCT traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $18.28. The company had a trading volume of 146,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,637. Cricut, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $47.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cricut in the second quarter valued at $153,622,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cricut by 9,201.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,516,000 after buying an additional 1,939,392 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the second quarter valued at about $33,291,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the second quarter valued at about $10,645,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cricut by 17.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,497,000 after buying an additional 193,030 shares during the last quarter. 14.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRCT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

