Critical Analysis: XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) and Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) and Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for XL Fleet and Valeo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XL Fleet 0 1 0 0 2.00 Valeo 1 4 6 0 2.45

XL Fleet currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 589.66%. Given XL Fleet’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe XL Fleet is more favorable than Valeo.

Profitability

This table compares XL Fleet and Valeo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XL Fleet 208.03% -12.77% -10.48% Valeo N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.2% of XL Fleet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Valeo shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of XL Fleet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares XL Fleet and Valeo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XL Fleet $20.34 million 11.93 -$60.61 million $0.23 7.57 Valeo $18.77 billion 0.39 -$1.24 billion N/A N/A

XL Fleet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Valeo.

Risk & Volatility

XL Fleet has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valeo has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About XL Fleet

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station. In addition, the company offers charging and power management solutions, and Electrification-as-a-Service, which would finance and manage vehicles, powertrains, charging systems, on-site power, and energy storage systems while charging customers on a usage and time basis. It also offers XL Link, an electrification analytics platform. The company offers its products under the brand names of XLH, XL Plug-In, XLP, XL GRID, and XL ELECTRIC. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Valeo

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems. The Thermal Systems segment manufactures systems, modules, and components for climate control and front-end modules. The Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems segment develops interior controls, driving assistance, interior electronics, and access mechanisms. The Visibility Systems segment manufactures lighting and wiper systems. The company was founded on February 10, 1923 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

