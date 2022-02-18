Critical Review: Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI) versus FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF)

Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI) and FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Grove and FitLife Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grove N/A N/A N/A FitLife Brands 37.31% 39.94% 30.18%

This table compares Grove and FitLife Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grove $24.09 million 2.76 $2.98 million N/A N/A FitLife Brands $21.74 million 2.93 $8.71 million $2.15 6.51

FitLife Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Grove.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Grove shares are held by institutional investors. 61.1% of FitLife Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Grove and FitLife Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grove 0 0 0 0 N/A FitLife Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

FitLife Brands beats Grove on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grove

Grove, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors. It also operates annual tradeshow related to the CBD industry in the United States. Grove, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

About FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands, Inc. engages in the provision of nutritional supplements for health conscious consumers. Its brands include PMD Sports, iSatori, NDS Nutrition, Metis Nutrition, SirenLabs, BioGenetic Laboratories, Energize, and Core Active. The company was founded by Scott D. Landow on July 26, 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

