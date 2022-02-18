Critical Survey: Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) vs. REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) and Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get REE Automotive alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for REE Automotive and Veoneer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REE Automotive 1 0 3 0 2.50 Veoneer 3 7 0 0 1.70

REE Automotive presently has a consensus price target of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 284.01%. Veoneer has a consensus price target of $30.27, indicating a potential downside of 14.44%. Given REE Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Veoneer.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares REE Automotive and Veoneer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REE Automotive N/A N/A -$9.70 million N/A N/A Veoneer $1.37 billion 2.89 -$545.00 million ($3.48) -10.17

REE Automotive has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Veoneer.

Profitability

This table compares REE Automotive and Veoneer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REE Automotive N/A N/A N/A Veoneer -23.39% -35.98% -19.52%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.7% of REE Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of Veoneer shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Veoneer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

REE Automotive beats Veoneer on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc. engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area. Its products include advanced driver assistance systems and highly automated driving solutions with focus on autonomous driving. The company was founded on April 1, 2018 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.