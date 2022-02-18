Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Issues Earnings Results

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.03 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 258.59%. Cronos Group’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.
Shares of CRON traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.56. 176,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.62. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the third quarter worth $87,000. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cronos Group
Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
