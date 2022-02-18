Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Issues Earnings Results

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.03 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 258.59%. Cronos Group’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Shares of CRON traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.56. 176,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.62. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the third quarter worth $87,000. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.54 to $3.24 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.43.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.