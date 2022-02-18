Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Gap Up to $3.79

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.79, but opened at $3.92. Cronos Group shares last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 23,633 shares changing hands.

CRON has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.54 to $3.24 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.43.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.12.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRON. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cronos Group by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 77,306 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

