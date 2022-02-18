Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the January 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

CCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 8.9% in the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 34,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.0% in the third quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 61,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 341.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 62,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 10.3% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 90,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCK traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $121.11. The company had a trading volume of 43,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,430. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.23 and its 200-day moving average is $107.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Crown has a 52 week low of $94.11 and a 52 week high of $124.58.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 35.85% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Crown announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

