Crown (NYSE:CCK) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.800-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Crown also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.000-$8.200 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.31.

CCK traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.63. 3,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,430. Crown has a twelve month low of $94.11 and a twelve month high of $124.58. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.93.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 35.85%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Crown by 203.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

