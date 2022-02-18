Crowny (CRWNY) Reaches Market Cap of $1.85 Million

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Crowny has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Crowny has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $85,006.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowny coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00045039 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,872.19 or 0.07129837 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,330.48 or 1.00115193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00049366 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00051334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

