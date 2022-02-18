CryptoTask (CTASK) Trading Up 24.9% Over Last 7 Days

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 18th. One CryptoTask coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000715 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoTask has a market cap of $348,462.89 and $39,567.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar.



CryptoTask Profile

CryptoTask was first traded on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,213,744 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

