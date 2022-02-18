CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.44 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of CSL in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Stanton now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.44 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.46.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.00.
About CSL
CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.
