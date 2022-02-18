CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.44 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of CSL in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Stanton now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.44 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

OTCMKTS CSLLY traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,942. CSL has a 52 week low of $85.07 and a 52 week high of $117.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.42.

About CSL

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

