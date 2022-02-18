CT Real Estate Investment to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:CRT)

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for CT Real Estate Investment in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.30. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CT Real Estate Investment’s FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

