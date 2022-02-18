Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,601 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 54.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.57.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $135.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.52. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $114.66 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The company has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

