Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.46 Million Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,897 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 359.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 374,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,073,000 after buying an additional 292,809 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Pinterest by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,002,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,697 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 109.5% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 178,235 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $10,520,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 51.9% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of PINS stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.22. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $88.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 67,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $2,154,348.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $149,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 395,877 shares of company stock worth $12,787,578. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PINS. Wolfe Research began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.84.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.