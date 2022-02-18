Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $5.03 Million Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,696 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 18,942 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 296.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,241,000 after acquiring an additional 160,815 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 27.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,317 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 11,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 179,502 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

EXPE opened at $209.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.89. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.77 and a twelve month high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company’s revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.92) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $9,630,226.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,543 shares of company stock valued at $29,919,374 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.96.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

