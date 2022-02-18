CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR) Short Interest Update

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the January 15th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 244,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CURE Pharmaceutical stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49. CURE Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CURE Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CURR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter. CURE Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 135.40% and a negative net margin of 406.75%.

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and manufacturing of drug formulation and drug delivery technologies in novel dosage forms to improve drug safety and patient adherence. It operates through Cure Operations and Sera Labs Operations segments.

