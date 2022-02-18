Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Position Lessened by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,156,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,990,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Curis were worth $9,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Curis by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Curis by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Curis during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Curis during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CRIS opened at $3.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.97. Curis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Curis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

