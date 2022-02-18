CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $270.02 Million

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) will report $270.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CURO Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $227.90 million to $295.00 million. CURO Group posted sales of $196.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. CURO Group had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CURO. Zacks Investment Research lowered CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CURO Group in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

In other news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $18,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in CURO Group by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 15,752 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in CURO Group by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 260,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 79,440 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in CURO Group by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC raised its position in CURO Group by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 628,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CURO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

CURO traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,524. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. CURO Group has a twelve month low of $12.58 and a twelve month high of $20.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 2.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CURO Group (CURO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CURO Group (NYSE:CURO)

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.