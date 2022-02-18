CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $270.02 Million

Equities analysts expect that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) will report $270.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CURO Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $227.90 million to $295.00 million. CURO Group posted sales of $196.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. CURO Group had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CURO. Zacks Investment Research lowered CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CURO Group in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

In other news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $18,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in CURO Group by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 15,752 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in CURO Group by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 260,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 79,440 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in CURO Group by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC raised its position in CURO Group by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 628,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CURO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

CURO traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,524. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. CURO Group has a twelve month low of $12.58 and a twelve month high of $20.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 2.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

