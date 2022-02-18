Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Holdings Cut by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,101 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Cutera were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CUTR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,120,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,914,000 after purchasing an additional 38,634 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter worth $281,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CUTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cutera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.31.

In related news, CFO Rohan Seth purchased 1,174 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.38 per share, with a total value of $41,536.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti purchased 1,307 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.63 per share, with a total value of $49,182.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 8,182 shares of company stock worth $292,805 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $35.78 on Friday. Cutera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $60.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.50 million, a PE ratio of 87.27 and a beta of 1.63.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

