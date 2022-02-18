CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $185.56.

CYBR stock opened at $146.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.22. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.59 and a beta of 1.36. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 29,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Sirios Capital Management L P raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 88,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after acquiring an additional 26,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

