CyrusOne Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

CyrusOne has raised its dividend by 12.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. CyrusOne has a payout ratio of 742.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect CyrusOne to earn $4.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.9%.

CONE stock opened at $89.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 428.00, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $90.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.61 and a 200-day moving average of $83.42.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in CyrusOne by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $727,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CyrusOne by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,123,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 265,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 24,141 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CONE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.82.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

