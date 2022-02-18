CyrusOne Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.
CyrusOne has raised its dividend by 12.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. CyrusOne has a payout ratio of 742.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect CyrusOne to earn $4.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.9%.
CONE stock opened at $89.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 428.00, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $90.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.61 and a 200-day moving average of $83.42.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in CyrusOne by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $727,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CyrusOne by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,123,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 265,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 24,141 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CONE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.82.
About CyrusOne
CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.
