Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or deteriorating. With an unmatched understanding of muscle biology and mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics’ lead drug candidate is tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of ALS. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the EMA. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, for the potential treatment of heart failure, and with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. “

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.93.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $35.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.36. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 15,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $338,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,332 shares of company stock valued at $2,262,713. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth about $239,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 23.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 19.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytokinetics (CYTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.