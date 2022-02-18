DA Davidson Weighs in on Cohu, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cohu in a research note issued on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

COHU has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cohu from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

COHU opened at $32.52 on Thursday. Cohu has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $50.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.85.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Cohu had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $191.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,566,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,198,000 after buying an additional 291,487 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,352,000 after buying an additional 72,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Cohu news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $51,711.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

