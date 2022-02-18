Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,400 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Daktronics by 133.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 37,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 21,424 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Daktronics by 6.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 147,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the third quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Daktronics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

In other Daktronics news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Daktronics stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $209.14 million, a PE ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Daktronics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $164.48 million during the quarter.

Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

